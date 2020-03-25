Portuguese, Italian WRC rounds postponed due to coronavirus

The fifth and sixth rounds of the World Rally Championship in Portugal and Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Tuesday.

Portugal would have taken place from May 21 to 24, while the Italian round in Sardinia was scheduled for June 4 to 7.

Three rounds of the championship have taken place so far, with Argentina postponed.

Portugal last week declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus, while Italy, which has seen more fatalities than any other country, is in lockdown.