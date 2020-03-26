Motorsport

Fittipaldi and Deletraz take Haas F1 reserve roles

26 March 2020 - 18:53 By Reuters
The new 2020 Haas F1 Team VF-20 on track during day six of F1 Winter Testing.
The new 2020 Haas F1 Team VF-20 on track during day six of F1 Winter Testing.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi and Swiss racer Louis Deletraz have been appointed official test and reserve drivers for the Haas Formula One team.

Both have tested and carried out simulator work for the US-owned team in the past.

With the Formula One season yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair are also expected to represent Haas in the next edition of the esports virtual grand prix series.

Miami-born Brazilian Fittipaldi, the 23-year-old grandson of double world champion Emerson, raced in the German Touring Car (DTM) series last year while also carrying out the test driver role at Haas.

Deletraz, 22, will continue to race in Formula Two.

"We had intended to make this announcement over the course of the Australian Grand Prix to start the season, but events both there and globally took priority," said team principal Guenther Steiner.

"We’re excited to continue to present them with further opportunities to expand their relationship with the team in 2020 when we can return to work."

The March 15 race in Melbourne was cancelled and Formula One is now hoping to start a reduced season of 15-18 races some time in the European summer. 

READ MORE

All McLaren employees now returned from Australia

McLaren now have all their employees home from Australia after a period in quarantine following a positive test at the cancelled season-opener in ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Self-isolation makes training easier for Renault's Daniel Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp, though it helps to be on the family farm in western Australia ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes for 2021

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes in 2021 to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes, even though the sport has decided ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown news
  2. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport
  3. Mercedes-Benz SA looks to suspend local production in April news
  4. VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight news
  5. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: International and local travel
No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
X