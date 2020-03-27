2020 Indianapolis 500 postponed to August due to coronavirus

The decision to postpone what is widely known as the “greatest spectacle in racing” was largely expected and comes after IndyCar had cancelled the first four rounds of its 2020 season as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.

Roger Penske, who in November took over IndyCar and the IMS, called May his favourite time of year and said he was disappointed to add the Indy 500 to the list of major sporting events hit by the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” Penske said.

“We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I'm confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”

The season-opener was originally scheduled for March 15 in St Petersburg, Florida, where IndyCar had planned to run the race in front of empty grandstands but cancelled it two days before it was due to be held.

IndyCar did not say when the season would begin but its website shows the next race as May 30 in Detroit.

The organisation said enhanced measures like higher frequency of cleaning, more hand-sanitising stations and reducing hand-to-hand interactions between staff and customers would be in place when the races resume.

“Running the Indianapolis 500 in August is something I never experienced before but all I can say is it will still be the Indy 500,” four-times Indianapolis 500 winner AJ Foyt, who is now a team owner, said in a statement.

“I never thought we'd see it like this but all of the sports field has been affected, the Olympics, the Kentucky Derby, Le Mans, so we're not the only ones affected by this — we’re just one of them. I’m just glad that we will be able to race.”