Motorsport

WATCH | New Porsche 'Endurance' documentary premieres on YouTube

27 March 2020 - 18:54 By Motoring Reporter

Covid-19 lockdown got you down? Then best you head on over to YouTube where you can watch “Endurance”, a brand new 90-minute documentary about how the Porsche GT Team tackled two of the toughest sports car endurance races of 2019 – the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Nürburgring 24.

“Endurance” is directed by James Routh who, in case you didn't know, is famous for his award-winning Netflix Formula 1 documentary series, 'Drive to Survive.' It features interviews with everyone from Porsche Motorsports director Pascal Zurlinden to factory drivers Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell.

Hit the play button and enjoy.

