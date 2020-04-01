Motorsport

Silverstone holding out until end of April on British F1 Grand Prix

01 April 2020 - 14:58 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 14, 2019 in Northampton, England.
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 14, 2019 in Northampton, England.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

British Grand Prix organisers have set an end of April deadline to decide whether the country's Formula One race goes ahead as scheduled in July or becomes another casualty of the coronavirus.

The race, a highlight of a British sporting summer that looks likely to be wiped out by the pandemic, has been the best attended on the F1 calendar in recent seasons with a crowd of 351,000 last year.

The Sunday turnout at the former World War Two airfield in central England was 141,000 in 2019, with the race close to home for seven of the sport's 10 teams including six times world champion Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Britain's Hamilton won at Silverstone last year for a record sixth time.

Britain has strict social distancing measures in place at present, with all sport on hold and the authorities asking everyone to stay at home except for essential travel.

Formula One's season has yet to start, with two races cancelled and six more postponed so far.

"Silverstone and Formula One remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th–19th July," Silverstone said on Wednesday.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events," the statement continued.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko wanted his F1 drivers catch the coronavirus

Red Bull's motorsport head Helmut Marko suggested his Formula One and junior drivers should catch the coronavirus while racing is on hold so they ...
Motoring
1 day ago

"But it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone’s and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision."

Silverstone said the safety of all involved remained a priority.

The circuit is owned by the British Racing Drivers' Club and requires some temporary infrastructure, although less than in the past, which depends on workers and contractors being available.

Formula One has said it hopes to resume racing in the European summer and is working on a reduced and rejigged calendar of 15-18 grands prix that could run into January if necessary.

The British and Italian Grands Prix are the only ones to have been held in every year since the world championship started in 1950, with Silverstone hosting the first.

Monaco, a glamorous fixture since 1955, has already been cancelled for this year however. Italy's race at Monza is scheduled for September.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed - which attracts a 200,000-strong crowd over the weekend before Silverstone - has been postponed.

The Euro 2020 soccer championship, whose July 12 final would have been at London's Wembley Stadium, has been postponed to 2021.

The June 29-July 12 Wimbledon tennis championships are also expected to become a casualty of the virus, with a decision imminent.

MORE

F1 teams banned from developing 2022 cars this year

Formula One teams have been barred from developing this year the new cars they will line up in the 2022 championship after a World Motor Sport ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

The coronavirus crisis could lead to Formula One's already postponed 2021 rules revolution being pushed back further to 2023, Red Bull team boss ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Mercedes DAS steering system banned for 2021 F1 season

Formula One world champions Mercedes will not be allowed to use their innovative steering system next year, even though the cars are staying the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. It's no joke, April fuel set for a record drop in price next month news
  2. Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm news
  3. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  4. How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X