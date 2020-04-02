Motorsport

Moody's downgrades Formula One's outlook to negative

02 April 2020 - 14:23 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari SF 1000 during the day 6 of the formula 1 testing, on 27 February 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.
Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari SF 1000 during the day 6 of the formula 1 testing, on 27 February 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Credit rating agency Moody's changed Formula One's outlook to negative from positive on Thursday to reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis on a sport yet to race in 2020.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One cancelled its March 15 season-opener in Australia, with May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix also axed, and has postponed six other races so far as countries go into lockdown.

Formula One bosses have said they hope to fire up the engines some time in the European summer with a reduced schedule of 15-18 races, but Moody's said a full cancellation could not be ruled out.

"Formula One has strong liquidity and a sufficiently flexible cost base to manage through a severely curtailed 2020 season, which Moody's consider would likely be able to support a full cancellation," it added.

READ MORE

MotoGP start pushed back further as French race postponed

The start of the MotoGP season was pushed back to the end of May - at the earliest - on Thursday, after France postponed its race at Le Mans due to ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

McLaren to put staff on furlough, drivers take pay cut

McLaren became the first Formula One team to furlough staff because of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

MotoGP rider Iannone handed 18-month ban for failed dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for 18 months after failing a dope test last November, the sport's governing body said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  2. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  3. Car financiers vow lenience during Covid-19 lockdown Features
  4. It's no joke, April fuel set for a record drop in price next month news
  5. Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm news

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X