MotoGP start pushed back further as French race postponed

The start of the MotoGP season was pushed back to the end of May - at the earliest - on Thursday, after France postponed its race at Le Mans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race, which had been due on May 17, was the fifth round postponed since the March 8 season-opener in Qatar was cancelled.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled," governing body FIM, promoters Dorna and the teams' association IRTA said in a statement.

They said a revised calendar with new dates for France and the recently postponed Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez would have to wait until the situation became clearer.