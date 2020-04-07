'Fragile' Formula One puts staff on leave while bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough (leave of absence) until the end of May because of the coronavirus, with CEO Chase Carey and senior managers also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sources said those on furlough were mainly employees whose work focused on "race weekend" and who could not carry it out remotely. The company employs in excess of 500 people.

The F1 season has yet to start, with the March 15 season opener in Australia cancelled along with the Monaco showcase in May. Six other races have been postponed.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One hopes to start some time in the European summer, conditions permitting, with a reduced schedule of 15-18 races.

The spokesperson said the senior leadership team had voluntarily taken a 20% pay cut but would remain at work, while Carey, a US citizen, had taken a bigger reduction.