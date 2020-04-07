How Brad Binder is making the most of his lockdown time

“I was really struggling with the front-end during testing earlier this year,” he said, explaining how he couldn’t brake as fast as he would’ve like to.

“It was frustrating, and I kept losing the front, but then we changed my settings to mirror my teammate, Pol Espargaro’s, and straight away I felt more confident.

“We used those settings as a base and tweaked from there. I look forward to tweaking more of those small things. All those small adjustments add up to a second here and there and if you keep finding your seconds, you’re going to find yourself a lot closer to the front.”

Apart from getting to grips with the much more advanced bike, Binder also got a taste of the life of a MotoGP racer during the tests. “You definitely spend a lot more time doing media interviews and the like. It was a bit of a wake-up call, for sure, and showed me that my time management will be even more important on race weekends.”

For now, though, the Red Bull KTM Factory racer is mentally preparing for that. “I’ve had a long break from the bike and the schedule pressures now and it’s given me a chance to really take everything in. When we get going again it will all hopefully be the new norm.”

According to Binder, who for logistical reasons is usually based in Spain during the racing season, being on this enforced break in South Africa with family has been good in that he has been doing some "normal life" things his busy travel schedule doesn’t usually allow (the MotoGP calendar usually consists of 20 races across the globe).

“It’s given me a great chance to hang out with the family and do the little jobs I wouldn’t normally get a chance to do. My dad has been making me take out the garbage and cook dinner,” he joked, before getting serious again.

“This is the most time I have spent in South Africa since I was 16 and that is great, but I’m also staying focused and I’m on standby for when it all gets going again.”