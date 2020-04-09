Formula One considering 'closed' races once season starts

Formula One is considering holding closed races without spectators, most likely at European circuits, once the season is able to start after being stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian opener on March 15 was cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 has been postponed so far.

F1's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told Sky Sports that a season of anywhere between eight and 19 races could still be possible.

"At the moment we’re looking at the logistics of a closed race: how would we get the people there, how would we protect them, how would we make it safe, who would we allow into the paddock," he said.

"Every permutation is being discussed."