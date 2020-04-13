Motorsport

NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event

13 April 2020 - 20:47 By Reuters
Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro, during final practice for the Daytona 500 on February 15, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro, during final practice for the Daytona 500 on February 15, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
Image: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing e-sports event.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement.

NASCAR had put on the event to fill the void left in the racing calendar due to the unprecedented shutdown of global sport because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old Larson could be heard using the slur while he was apparently testing his microphone for the competition.

“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” one driver replied.

A second voice on the stream said: “No way did that just happen.”

Shortly after NASCAR announced his suspension, Larson said there was “no excuse” for his actions in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just want to say I'm sorry — last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said,” said the 27-year-old.

“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable.”

His use of the slur sparked outcry across social media and Larson was also suspended without pay from his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, a powerhouse in the pro auto-racing world.

“We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable,” Chip Ganassi Racing said in a statement.

MORE

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

The US-owned Haas Formula One team have furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault furloughs 'vast majority' of F1 team to end of May

Renault have furloughed most of their British-based Formula One race team until the end of May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with management also ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  2. New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the Ford Ranger, says source New Models
  3. Fikile Mbalula condemns growing number of motorists defying lockdown news
  4. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  5. SA motor industry could cut up to 10% of workforce due to lockdown: survey news

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X