NASCAR driver Kyle Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing e-sports event.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” the team said in a statement.

“As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organisation. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Chip Ganassi Racing had said on Monday it was immediately suspending Larson without pay over the incident, which occurred during Sunday's virtual race.