Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut, says Cyril Abiteboul

15 April 2020 - 08:50 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 prepares for the livery launch of the Renault Sport Formula One Team RS20 during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 11, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 prepares for the livery launch of the Renault Sport Formula One Team RS20 during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 11, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut to help Renault through the coronavirus pandemic but talks about his future are already complicated, according to his Formula One team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

The Australian is one of the sport's highest paid drivers, earning as much as $25m a year according to media reports.

Abiteboul told French newspaper L'Equipe that Ricciardo's salary would not be a destabilising factor after the French car maker furloughed most of their F1 staff at the Enstone factory in central England.

“It's a discussion we've already had. Daniel has already confirmed he is willing ... I can confirm to you that he will reduce it,” said the Frenchman.

Asked whether the 30-year-old's wages could pose an image problem, Abiteboul replied: “The problem would have been if he had not accepted the idea.

“We still have to fix the terms but, in principle, I can reassure the Renault group management committee; I do not fear it will destabilise the F1 programme.”

Ricciardo joined Renault from Red Bull last year with a contract that runs to the end of 2020.

With the Formula One season yet to start, and some fearing this year's championship may have to be scrapped altogether, Renault could end up having to pay the 30-year-old handsomely for little return.

They may also have to make tough choices when it comes to contract negotiations.

“In a normal season, we would have started work on the matter,” said Abiteboul. “We would have evaluated Daniel's performance over the first four races and started, or not, the first discussions.

“We haven't turned a wheel. We are blind but have to plan,” he added. “We may have to take decisions without the season starting.”

Asked whether it was a problem if Ricciardo left, the Frenchman replied: “It would be if I had not seen it coming or anticipated it. That's why we are having discussions and have a driver academy.”

Formula One's season-opening race in Melbourne on March 15 was cancelled with the Monaco Grand Prix also subsequently axed. Seven other races have been postponed and more are likely to join the queue for rescheduling.

Formula One has said it hopes to run a reduced calendar of 15-18 races from the European summer.

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Formula E teams up with Unicef in coronavirus appeal

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series is partnering with the UN children's fund Unicef to support a global coronavirus appeal, it announced ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  2. NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event Motorsport
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Fikile Mbalula condemns growing number of motorists defying lockdown news
  5. WATCH | A Bugatti 16-cylinder engine for your wrist news

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X