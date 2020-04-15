Motorsport

McLaren boss says virus is final wake-up call for unhealthy F1

15 April 2020 - 21:36 By Reuters
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl looks on from the pitwall during F1 winter testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27 in Barcelona, Spain.
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl looks on from the pitwall during F1 winter testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Covid-19 crisis is a final wake-up call for an already 'unhealthy' Formula One, which risks losing teams unless drastic changes are made, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl warned on Wednesday.

Echoing his boss Zak Brown, who warned earlier this month that up to four of the 10 teams could disappear if the situation was not handled correctly, Seidl made clear there was no scaremongering going on.

"It's not just the fear, I think it's reality," he told reporters on a video conference call. "There's a big risk that we could lose teams through this crisis.

"I think the crisis we are in now is, let's say, the final wake-up call ... The sport, which was unhealthy before and not sustainable, has now reached a point where we need big changes, drastic changes.

"I don't see any signs that Formula One will not exist in the next year," he added. "The biggest risk that I see is that we will lose teams if we don't take decisive actions now."

Austrian government not opposed to F1 Grand Prix without fans

The Austrian government is not opposed to this year's Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring taking place without spectators, sports minister ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

McLaren are one of five UK-based teams to have furloughed staff in response to a global pandemic that has stalled the season.

Seidl said McLaren, whose group includes the sportscar maker, were simply doing what was necessary to get through the crisis.

The opening race in Australia on March 15 was cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for the virus in Melbourne, with Monaco also axed and seven races so far postponed.

Formula One teams rely on their share of the sport's revenues, which come mostly from broadcasting deals, race hosting fees and sponsorship.

Big decisions

The sport hopes to start up in the European summer and is aiming for 15 to 18 races - possibly behind closed doors and potentially into the New Year.

"It's important to make now big decisions, to make another big step in terms of the level of the budget cap of the future," said Seidl.

"We think it's absolutely important now, with all the financial losses that we will face this year - the magnitude of which is still unknown."

'Fragile' Formula One puts staff on leave while bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Teams have agreed on a $150m (R2.81bn) budget cap for 2021 - still well above what some smaller teams spend, but significantly less than Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull operate on.

There is a push for a reduction to $100m (R.1.87bn) - a figure Seidl said would still allow Formula One teams to produce the fastest car on the planet.

"I think $100m is a good number to run a Formula One team in the way we want to see Formula One," he added.

Ferrari, who like Mercedes sell their engines to other teams, are reluctant to go that far and want the cap to reflect the investment they have to make.

Formula One has taken other measures already to help teams get through 2020, postponing major rule changes from 2021 to 2022, with teams using the same cars next year as this.

The teams are currently on a factory shutdown, with the August break cancelled to allow maximum flexibility for rescheduling. 

READ MORE:

Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

The US-owned Haas Formula One team have furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut, says Cyril Abiteboul

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut to help Renault through the coronavirus pandemic but talks about his future are already complicated, according ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson dropped by team over racial slur

Kyle Larson was dropped by his team Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday, after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  2. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  4. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  5. NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event Motorsport

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X