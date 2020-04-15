McLaren boss says virus is final wake-up call for unhealthy F1

The Covid-19 crisis is a final wake-up call for an already 'unhealthy' Formula One, which risks losing teams unless drastic changes are made, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl warned on Wednesday.

Echoing his boss Zak Brown, who warned earlier this month that up to four of the 10 teams could disappear if the situation was not handled correctly, Seidl made clear there was no scaremongering going on.

"It's not just the fear, I think it's reality," he told reporters on a video conference call. "There's a big risk that we could lose teams through this crisis.

"I think the crisis we are in now is, let's say, the final wake-up call ... The sport, which was unhealthy before and not sustainable, has now reached a point where we need big changes, drastic changes.

"I don't see any signs that Formula One will not exist in the next year," he added. "The biggest risk that I see is that we will lose teams if we don't take decisive actions now."