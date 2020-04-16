Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

“You know the options as well: a different date or a closed event. Even without spectators, we would have a lot of people on site to organise the event. What is a mass event? Does that mean 500, 3,000 or 5,000 people?

“What is certain for me is that Formula One will not take place on the scheduled date with a large number of people.”

The F1 season has yet to start, with nine races so far either cancelled or postponed.

The Franch race at Le Castellet on June 28 has yet to be called off, but also looks unlikely to go ahead on the current date after the country extended its ban on public events to mid-July.

The Tour de France cycle race, which was due to start in Nice on June 27, was postponed on Wednesday until the end of August.

Formula One has talked about the possibility of running races behind closed doors — to meet commercial obligations to broadcasters, at least. They could also run races into January, but the Belgian weather would make that tricky later in the year.

Austria's sports minister said on Wednesday that the government was not opposed to his country's July 5 race at the Red Bull Ring taking place without spectators.

Spa, whose 7km layout in the Ardennes region is the sport's longest lap, drew a three-day crowd of 251,864 last year — many of those Dutch fans crossing the border to cheer on Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Often wet, it is one of the sport's classic races and was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc last year.