Motorsport

Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

16 April 2020 - 09:17 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on September 01, 2019 in Spa, Belgium.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on September 01, 2019 in Spa, Belgium.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The fate of this year's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the country extended a ban on mass gatherings until the end of August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is scheduled for August 30.

Prime minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference on Wednesday that her government would meet economic and medical experts next week to organise a gradual return towards normality from early May.

“The circuit will await the next communication from the National Security Council,” the Spa circuit website said in a statement noting the extension to August 31.

The race's commercial director Stijn de Boever told motorsport.com: “Over the next couple of days we will ask a lot of questions and consider our options.

McLaren boss says virus is final wake-up call for unhealthy F1

The Covid-19 crisis is a final wake-up call for an already 'unhealthy' Formula One, which risks losing teams unless drastic changes are made, McLaren ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

“You know the options as well: a different date or a closed event. Even without spectators, we would have a lot of people on site to organise the event. What is a mass event? Does that mean 500, 3,000 or 5,000 people?

“What is certain for me is that Formula One will not take place on the scheduled date with a large number of people.”

The F1 season has yet to start, with nine races so far either cancelled or postponed.

The Franch race at Le Castellet on June 28 has yet to be called off, but also looks unlikely to go ahead on the current date after the country extended its ban on public events to mid-July.

The Tour de France cycle race, which was due to start in Nice on June 27, was postponed on Wednesday until the end of August.

Formula One has talked about the possibility of running races behind closed doors — to meet commercial obligations to broadcasters, at least. They could also run races into January, but the Belgian weather would make that tricky later in the year.

Austria's sports minister said on Wednesday that the government was not opposed to his country's July 5 race at the Red Bull Ring taking place without spectators.

Spa, whose 7km layout in the Ardennes region is the sport's longest lap, drew a three-day crowd of 251,864 last year — many of those Dutch fans crossing the border to cheer on Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Often wet, it is one of the sport's classic races and was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc last year.

READ MORE:

Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

The US-owned Haas Formula One team have furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut, says Cyril Abiteboul

Daniel Ricciardo will take a pay cut to help Renault through the coronavirus pandemic but talks about his future are already complicated, according ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula One considering 'closed' races once season starts

F1 is considering holding closed races without spectators, most likely at European circuits, once the season is able to start after being stalled by ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  2. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  4. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  5. NASCAR driver suspended for use of racial slur during e-sports event Motorsport

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X