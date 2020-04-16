F1 can save the 2020 season with double-headers, says Nico Rosberg

Formula One needs at least 16 races for a proper championship this year but eight double-header weekends would do if the Covid-19 pandemic limits options, Nico Rosberg said on Wednesday.

The regulations demand a minimum of eight races but the German, who beat Mercedes team mate and now six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title, told Reuters more were needed for credibility.

“I would love to see eight double headers at the very least so we get 16 races because statistically, of course, the fewer races you have the more likely that it is an outsider is going to be world champion,” he said.

“If the favourite like Lewis Hamilton has a stroke of bad luck that could really switch things round which is not great because for a championship you want to take away luck as much as possible,” he added.

“You want to have it as wide and as big as possible.”

Formula One has said it hopes to run a reduced championship of 15-18 races from the European summer in a season that has yet to start due to the pandemic.

The original 2020 calendar envisaged a record 22 races.

There have also been discussions about continuing the season into 2021 and running more than one race at the same circuit while condensing others into two days to enable more to be rescheduled.