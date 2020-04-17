Motorsport

Covid-19 restrictions prompt new date request for German MotoGP

17 April 2020 - 12:11 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team in action at the Sachsenring Circuit in Germany last year. This year's race at the Sachsenring was scheduled for June 21 but has to be postponed.
Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team in action at the Sachsenring Circuit in Germany last year. This year's race at the Sachsenring was scheduled for June 21 but has to be postponed.
Image: Mark Wieland/Getty Images

The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back further into the European summer after German Grand Prix organisers sought a postponement necessitated by restrictions on major events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race at the Sachsenring in eastern Germany was scheduled for June 21 and was the first race on a calendar ravaged by postponements. The German government and regional state governors agreed this week, however, to extend a ban on big events until the end of August.

Organisers ADAC said they were in discussions with MotoGP's commercial rights holders, Dorna, to find a new date.

"The health of fans and everyone involved is always the priority. The purchased tickets remain valid for the new date. We ask our loyal fans for patience," said ADAC.

The next race after Germany is the Dutch TT at Assen on June 28, which is also uncertain, followed by Finland on July 12. MotoGP has said it is working on a revised calendar.

