Motorsport

MotoGP to use 2020 bikes next season

17 April 2020 - 09:05 By afp.com
Esteve Rabat of Spain and Reale Avintia Racing tests the start on the grid during MotoGP tests at Losail Circuit on February 24, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.
Esteve Rabat of Spain and Reale Avintia Racing tests the start on the grid during MotoGP tests at Losail Circuit on February 24, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP teams will keep the same bikes for the start of the 2021 season as part of cost-cutting measures to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorcycling officials announced on Thursday that no development work will be allowed this season on bikes which were homologated at the start of the year.

“These changes are designed to reduce the costs incurred by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis while maintaining fairness and equality to conserve the entertainment value of the sport and the integrity of the competition,” the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said in a statement.

“There will be no update of any homologated parts during the 2020 season. This applies to all manufacturers.”

It added: “Manufacturers must start the 2021 season using March 2020 homologated parts. Thereafter, normal upgrade regulations will apply for the rest of the 2021 season as per current regulations.”

That means non-concession teams Honda, Yamaha, Ducati and Suzuki will be unable to develop their engines during the 2021 campaign. Riders will also be limited to just two bikes per season.

A freeze on development will apply until the end of the 2021 season in both Moto2 and Moto3.

The first eight races of the 2020 season have been cancelled or postponed. The German MotoGP at the Sachsenring on June 21, the next scheduled event, is also in doubt after an extension to the ban on large-scale public events in the country.

MORE

F1 may have to slim down to get season started

Formula One could start the season behind locked gates due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the glamour sport will likely have to slim down considerably ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

F1 can save the 2020 season with double-headers, says Nico Rosberg

Formula One needs at least 16 races for a proper championship this year but eight double-header weekends would do if the Covid-19 pandemic limits ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

The fate of this year's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the country extended a ban on mass gatherings until ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  5. After a parochial start, the world now drives South African cars Features

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X