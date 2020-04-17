MotoGP to use 2020 bikes next season

MotoGP teams will keep the same bikes for the start of the 2021 season as part of cost-cutting measures to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorcycling officials announced on Thursday that no development work will be allowed this season on bikes which were homologated at the start of the year.

“These changes are designed to reduce the costs incurred by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis while maintaining fairness and equality to conserve the entertainment value of the sport and the integrity of the competition,” the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said in a statement.

“There will be no update of any homologated parts during the 2020 season. This applies to all manufacturers.”