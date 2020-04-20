Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Delétraz sees hard road ahead

Louis Delétraz was looking forward to combining a season of Formula Two racing with a reserve role for the Haas F1 team this year, but now the 22-year-old Swiss driver is worried about what the future might hold.

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works for motorsport in general, with racing stalled and fears about the damage done.

For a young racer like Delétraz, confirmed less than a month ago in his F1 position, that means more obstacles on what is already a tough career path.

"I am definitely worried for the sport in general, for also the economy of the sport, because we rely on a lot of sponsors and on TV rights," he told Reuters while training at his home outside Geneva.