McLaren's Zak Brown says Ferrari are in denial over budget cap

McLaren boss Zak Brown has accused Ferrari of being in denial about the existential threat Formula One faces from Covid-19, as arguments heat up over how much teams should be allowed to spend.

Formula One is introducing a budget cap next year, with teams agreed on $145m (roughly R2,773,581,750), but McLaren and others seeking a further drop to about $100m (roughly R1,912,815,000), with Ferrari opposed.

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the Guardian newspaper on Thursday that now was “not the time to react in a hurry” and make hasty decisions without assessing the consequences.

Speaking to reporters on Zoom, Brown highlighted that comment.

“I’m almost at a loss what you say to that,” declared the American, who said Ferrari's arguments were contradictory and did not stack up.

“I think we all recognise that in modern times we are going through the biggest crisis the world has seen. You have countries shut down, industries shut down and to not be in a hurry to address what’s going on I think is a critical mistake.

“It’s living in denial and I think you would find pretty much every president or prime minister or CEO around the world was operating in a hurry to tackle this issue head-on.

“To take our time I think is a very poor leadership strategy,” said Brown, who has previously warned that the sport risks losing as many as four of the 10 teams if the crisis is not handled correctly.