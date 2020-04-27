James Allison thanks Mercedes for their 'gamble' on a grieving man

Mercedes technical director James Allison spoke on Sunday of his gratitude to the Formula One world champions and team boss Toto Wolff for their “gamble” on a grieving man four years ago.

The Briton said he had been “something of a wreck” after his wife Rebecca died suddenly of meningitis in March 2016 while he was working with Ferrari in Italy.

“I am still grieving today four years on, but then I was crying in the car on my way into work and crying on the way home,” he said in a wide-ranging video interview conducted by Mercedes.

“I didn’t know what the right thing to do was, at the time most of me was just wanting to crawl into a hole and never come out again,” added the 52-year-old, who joined Mercedes in March 2017.

“But Toto gave me this opportunity and I hoped that as time passed that I would start to feel like I would want to re-engage with the world and by the time I was walking in the factory gates at Brackley I was feeling a little stronger and a little more useful.

“I was able to get a sense that despite the pain of losing Becca there was still some use in me. As the weeks rolled by and turned into months and eventually years that gamble that Toto took on me I hope I have repaid by being useful.”

Mercedes were halfway through a record run of six successive constructors' and drivers' title doubles when Allison joined.