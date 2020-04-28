MotoGP boss 'optimistic' of July season start

MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Monday he was hopeful the season would start in July after having to cancel or postpone the opening eight races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are optimistic to make a season between July and November," Ezpeleta, the CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna, told broadcasters BT Sport.

"If it's possible then we will be able to but it depends on the situation because we need to take care about different things," he added.

Ezpeleta said the two other options being considered are commencing in September as well as starting later in the year.

Six of the of the season's 12 races not to be postponed or cancelled are set to be held in Europe.

Despite his positivity the Spaniard said having borders closed across the world poses a problem.

"One is any individual country will need to allow us to do it when the doors are open and second is the possibility of travelling from one country to another," he said.

"In principle we will concentrate on trying to make a championship in Europe.

"Depending on what the situation is, we will consider the possibility of going to the end of they year if the countries allow us to do it," he added.

Ezpeleta said if the campaign is to start then the races will be held behind closed doors.

"We consider right now the most possible scenario is without spectators because unfortunately we don't think for this season it will be possible unless there is vaccine. It will be difficult to have spectators," he said.

Confirmation regarding the MotoGP season will be published in the coming days, a source told AFP.