Motorsport

MotoGP boss 'optimistic' of July season start

28 April 2020 - 08:39 By AFP
Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta.
Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta.
Image: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Monday he was hopeful the season would start in July after having to cancel or postpone the opening eight races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are optimistic to make a season between July and November," Ezpeleta, the CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna, told broadcasters BT Sport.

"If it's possible then we will be able to but it depends on the situation because we need to take care about different things," he added.

Ezpeleta said the two other options being considered are commencing in September as well as starting later in the year.

Six of the of the season's 12 races not to be postponed or cancelled are set to be held in Europe.

Despite his positivity the Spaniard said having borders closed across the world poses a problem.

"One is any individual country will need to allow us to do it when the doors are open and second is the possibility of travelling from one country to another," he said.

"In principle we will concentrate on trying to make a championship in Europe.

"Depending on what the situation is, we will consider the possibility of going to the end of they year if the countries allow us to do it," he added.

Ezpeleta said if the campaign is to start then the races will be held behind closed doors.

"We consider right now the most possible scenario is without spectators because unfortunately we don't think for this season it will be possible unless there is vaccine. It will be difficult to have spectators," he said.

Confirmation regarding the MotoGP season will be published in the coming days, a source told AFP.

READ MORE:

Valentino Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alex Rins extends Suzuki MotoGP deal until 2022

Alex Rins has signed a new deal with Suzuki that will keep him at the team until 2022, the MotoGP outfit announced on Sunday
Motoring
1 week ago

French F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to pandemic

The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said in a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. Car dealers plead: let us open our doors Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Top 10 things you probably didn't know about Mercedes-AMG Features
  5. Motor industry to government: 'Please let us open for business under level 4' news

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X