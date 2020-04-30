MotoGP cancels races but still hopes for July start

MotoGP's German, Dutch and Finnish grands prix in June and July have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic - but the sport still hopes to start the season during the European summer, CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday.

The cancellation of the Dutch TT at Assen ends that circuit's unbroken and unique record of featuring on every world championship since the first in 1949.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important grands prix on the MotoGP calendar," said Ezpeleta, who runs commercial rights holders Dorna, in a statement.

Ezpeleta had said last week he was optimistic of putting on races from July and he explained that was still the plan but at circuits where they could be held easily without spectators.