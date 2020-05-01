Motorsport

Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators

01 May 2020 - 11:16 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain and McLaren F1 team at the 2019 Hungarian Rolex Formula 1 Grand Prix. This year's race at the Hungaroring can only be held without spectators.
Image: Robert Szaniszló/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix in August can only take place without spectators, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The race at the Hungaroring was originally scheduled  for August 2, but Hungary on Thursday said events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until August 15.

Formula One plans to start its season behind closed doors in Austria from July 3 to July 5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions, but has yet to publish a revised calendar.

The traditional August break has been cancelled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June.

