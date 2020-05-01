Mandla Mdakane joins SA's Toyota Gazoo Racing team

Johannesburg racing driver Mandla Mdakane has been signed up as the second member of Toyota SA's Global Touring Cars (GTC) squad.

Mdakane will be partnering Michael van Rooyen in a new generation Toyota Corolla in the GTC track series when motor racing resumes after the lockdown.

Mdakane follows in the footsteps of his racing driver father, Hamilton.

He has been racing since the age of four. After starting in karts, he worked his way up through the ranks.

Mdakane made his mark on the local circuit before moving to Asia to race in the 2013 AsiaCup Series. This was followed by a stint in the Formula Masters China Series, during which Mdakane had the opportunity to race on world-renowned circuits such as Sepang and Shanghai.