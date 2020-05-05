2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

The Isle of Man Government and the Manx Motor Cycle Club, the race organisers of the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix, have taken the joint decision to cancel this year’s Classic TT presented by Bennetts and Manx Grand Prix, which were due to take place between August 22 and the September 4 on the Isle of Man.

The decision to cancel both events has been taken after consultation between the Department for Enterprise and race organisers, the Manx Motor Cycle Club, taking into account the emergency measures including current border controls and travel restrictions caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is obviously a conclusion that we didn’t want to reach but unfortunately when all the factors and advice are considered we felt that it was important to make an early decision to provide clarity and certainty to race officials, fans and sponsors, as well as competitors themselves,” said Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for Enterprise.

“Though we cannot predict at this stage exactly what the Island’s or the global position will be in four months’ time, there is sufficient uncertainty and therefore making an early decision is the only responsible thing to do”

“We also want to reassure the Island’s residents that their health and wellbeing remains our number one priority and focus in this ongoing situation and furthermore it isn’t appropriate to potentially place additional demands onto our hard working hospital and medical staff by running the events this year,” Skelly concluded.

The Isle of Man TT is one of many international motorsport events cancelled due to the pandemic.