INTERVIEW | Mandla Mdakane is raring to go in GTC with Toyota

He might be young, but 27-year-old Mandla Mdakane is already a seasoned hand in the competitive arenas of local and international circuit racing.

The Johannesburg-born motorsport star is preparing to join Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) and its Global Touring Cars (GTC) team, partnering with “Rustenburg Rocket” Michael van Rooyen.

Mdakane spoke to Sowetan Motoring this week, in anticipation of taking to the starting grid in his race-ready Corolla, post-lockdown.

Firstly, congratulations. What are you looking forward to in the journey ahead?

Thank you very much. Really happy to be joining the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team. I am excited to fight for the championship and add more silverware to the trophy cabinet.

When is your first race?

It was supposed to be in April at the Killarney circuit in Cape Town. Unfortunately, like nearly all sectors, motorsport has been hit by the national lockdown measure as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. Not starting the season is of course a real bummer, as myself and many other drivers would love to be in our machines out on track. But we must all play our part in following the measures set out by our president, who I believe has made the right decision. We must all play our part and assist to flatten the curve. The 2020 calendar is still under confirmation.