Williams says safety first but F1 teams must race to survive

Williams will put safety first even though the team is one of several whose survival depends on Formula One starting racing again, deputy principal Claire Williams said.

Speaking on a Sky Sports 'vodcast' with drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, Williams made clear the coronavirus pandemic posed an existential threat.

The Liberty Media-owned sport hopes to start its delayed 2020 season with two grands prix in Austria in July.

“It is scary that you could not just lose one or two teams, but an awful lot of teams if you don't get back racing,” she said. “The financial model we have in our sport is that we are all so reliant upon the money we receive from the results in the constructors' championship.”

Once-dominant family-run Williams finished last in 2019, scoring just one point, and are one of the more vulnerable teams on the starting grid though Formula One is their core business.

Williams said she had to balance “the need to go back racing in order to ensure your team's survival against the very important reality of ensuring that your people remain safe”.