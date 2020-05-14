Daniel Ricciardo moving from Renault to McLaren for 2021

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault and race for McLaren in 2021, the British Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, winner of seven races for Red Bull, will partner British driver Lando Norris. He replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz who is set to join Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Ferrari confirmed Sainz's arrival on Thursday after announcing on Tuesday that Vettel would be leaving after six years at Maranello.

McLaren said Ricciardo had signed a multi-year deal with the former champions, who finished fourth overall last year but have not won a race since 2012.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.