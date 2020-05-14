Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo moving from Renault to McLaren for 2021

14 May 2020 - 12:12 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault and race for McLaren in 2021, the UK team has confirmed.
Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault and race for McLaren in 2021, the UK team has confirmed.
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault and race for McLaren in 2021, the British Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, winner of seven races for Red Bull, will partner British driver Lando Norris. He replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz who is set to join Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Ferrari confirmed Sainz's arrival on Thursday after announcing on Tuesday that Vettel would be leaving after six years at Maranello.

McLaren said Ricciardo had signed a multi-year deal with the former champions, who finished fourth overall last year but have not won a race since 2012.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Carlos Sainz joining Ferrari in 2021 as Sebastian Vettel's replacement

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 as a replacement for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

The American paid tribute to Sainz for "the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan".

"He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren," he added.

Renault issued a short statement saying discussions with Ricciardo over a renewal of his contract had not been successful.

They gave no indication of who might replace the popular Australian, although media speculation has suggested double world champion Fernando Alonso could make a comeback with the team that took him to his titles in 2005 and 2006.

The 38-year-old Spaniard last drove for McLaren in Formula One in 2018.

"In our sport - and particularly within the current extraordinary situation - reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team," said Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

"I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 team remain unchanged."

READ MORE:

Michael Schumacher wins fan vote for F1's most influential person

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has been named the most influential figure in Formula One history after a vote by fans on the sport's ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Sainz, Ricciardo set for F1 moves as Alonso return mooted

Spaniard Carlos Sainz is on pole position to be Charles Leclerc's team mate at Ferrari next year, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo set to replace him ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari departure could also be farewell to F1

Sebastian Vettel's dream of emulating Michael Schumacher by winning multiple Formula One titles with Ferrari finally ended on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  2. Car dealers open, but licence centres will start operating only from June 1 news
  3. Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market news
  4. Industry survey reveals which car brand has the best salespeople Features
  5. Five things you need to know about buying a car under level 4 lockdown Features

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X