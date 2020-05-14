Motorsport

Michael Schumacher wins fan vote for F1's most influential person

14 May 2020 - 08:12 By Reuters
Michael Schumacher at his first Formula One race in Belgium on August 25 1991. Schumacher has been voted the most influential figure in the sport.
Image: Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has been named the most influential person in Formula One history after a vote by fans on the sport's official website.

The result was revealed on Wednesday, the 70th anniversary of the first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950.

Ferrari great Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since he suffered serious head injuries in a ski accident in 2013, beat former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone with 61% of the vote in a head-to-head final.

The German holds the record for titles and race wins (91), although six-time champion Lewis Hamilton is threatening to take both.

In earlier rounds of the tournament, Schumacher beat the late champions Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio, as well as team founder Enzo Ferrari.

An expert panel produced a 32-name shortlist, divided into four categories: drivers, team bosses, technical innovators and game changers.

Formula One said thousands of fans participated but did not give details.

