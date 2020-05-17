Motorsport

24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race scheduled in place of the real thing

17 May 2020 - 18:04 By Reuters
This year's 'real' 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to September.
Image: Supplied

The world's most famous endurance race is moving online, with the 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual scheduled for June 13-14.

The 88th edition of the live race, originally scheduled for those dates, has been postponed to September 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sim racing alternative was announced Friday by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, FIA World Endurance Championship and Motorsports Games.

Up to 50 four-man teams — consisting of professional drivers and esports racers — will compete using the rFactor2 simulation platform. There will be variable weather conditions and both daytime and night-time racing. Driver changes are mandatory, with a minimum of four hours and a maximum of seven per driver.

The event will air across multiple platforms, featuring race commentators and pit reporters broadcasting live from a Paris television studio.

“The current pandemic has impacted all of our lives to various degrees, but it has also given sim racing and esports its moment to shine and this event will be the ultimate expression of that,” Motorsports Network president James Allen said in a news release. “I love the scope of it: The world's greatest race brought to life on its original scheduled weekend as the world's greatest esports race.”

