Motorsport

Audi suspends Daniel Abt for esports deception

26 May 2020 - 14:52 By Reuters
German driver Daniel Abt has been suspended from the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E team.
Image: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E esports race at the weekend.

Abt apologised on Sunday for the deception in the series' Race at Home Challenge and was fined 10,000 (roughly R191,964).

"Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception," said Audi in a statement.

"For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect."

The real-life Formula E season is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

