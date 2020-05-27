Motorsport

George Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

27 May 2020 - 09:40 By Reuters
George Russell of Great Britain and Williams looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
George Russell of Great Britain and Williams looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Williams Formula One driver George Russell feels his recent esports success, with back-to-back wins in the virtual Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix, is enhancing his reputation in the real world.

The 22-year-old Briton was unable to score a point with an uncompetitive car in F1 last season but he has impressed online in a series he started doing for fun during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I got more publicity from winning an esports race than I got from any single Formula One race last year by coming around at the back of the grid," he told Sky Sports television.

"I’m doing everything I can to show the people what I can do," he added.

Russell won the Formula Two title in 2018 and is seen as a future Mercedes driver thanks to his contract with the F1 champions, who have managed his career for some years.

Struggling former champions Williams also use Mercedes engines and are hoping for a better showing when the season eventually starts, with races planned for Austria in July.

None of the Formula One drivers have raced since December and they last tested in March, before the cancelled Australian season-opener.

Russell, who has been learning to juggle as he seeks to stay sharp in lockdown, hopes to get some track time as soon as conditions allow.

"Realistically, karting will be the first opportunity I get," he said. "As soon as I can, I'll be karting. But ultimately I want to try and jump in a Formula One car before we go back racing again.

"Whether that's in a Williams or a Mercedes we have to wait and see ... it may even be a Formula Three or Formula Two car as well. Anything that's got four wheels and can go around a racetrack will be better than nothing."

READ MORE

F1 governing body sets up whistleblowers' hotline

Formula One's governing body has set up an online 24-hour 'ethics and compliance hotline' for whistleblowers to report suspicious behaviour or ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Audi suspends Daniel Abt for esports deception

Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

McLaren chief open to Daniel Ricciardo racing at Bathurst 1000

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is enthusiastic about the idea of Daniel Ricciardo racing in the Bathurst 1000 touring car race, even if the Formula One ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news
  3. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  4. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X