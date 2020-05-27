There's hope yet for real-life racing in SA

While it might be tricky to predict when South Africans can once again enjoy a day at the races, the national motorsport regulatory body is confident the sector will bounce back.

Speaking to TimesLIVE Motoring this week, CEO of Motorsport SA (MSA) Adrian Scholtz said that the organisation was aiming for a resumption in activities “as soon as possible” — but that it will only happen once an effective plan to protect participants and spectators is devised.

Asked to quantify the effects that Covid-19 and national lockdown measures had on the motorsport sector, Scholtz explained that though it was “difficult to put a monetary value on the impact”, the disruption was significant. “Bearing in mind the whole industry, which supports motorsport — and all the individuals and businesses concerned — has not been able to earn an income while no motorsport has been taking place.”

He added, “However, the motorsport community has shown itself to be remarkably resilient in the past, and I am confident it will continue to do so going forward.”

Forecasting changes ahead, Scholtz anticipated that consolidation would be important. “Categories and classes of racing that have similarities will need to work together to ensure the fuller grids that everybody would like to see, which will attract and interest spectators.”

Mike Rowe, head of the Volkswagen South Africa Motorsport division confirmed its investment in the area would continue, citing a presence spanning more than 35 years. He said that it remained a significant part of the brand-building strategy, referencing examples such as the cementing of the GTI brand in the formative years of its local journey.

“The motorsport landscape is likely to look very different post-lockdown and we need to make sure that whatever we do is in the best interests of our customers,” he said. “As the trend to ‘buy-down’ continues in all sectors, an opportunity exists for us to provide motorsport with very affordable platforms for both circuit racing and rally.”

Commenting on the rise of simulated motorsport, highlighted increasingly under lockdown, Rowe believed it would unlikely supplant the action of reality.

In a bid to reboot proceedings, he mentioned engagement with MSA to consider ways in which a responsible restart could occur. “This may mean that we host some events without spectators and explore opportunities to live stream events on social media platforms.”