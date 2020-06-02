Motorsport

Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

02 June 2020 - 08:12 By Reuters
Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB during the qualifying session for race two of round one of the 2020 Supercars Championship the Adelaide Superloop on February 23, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.
Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB during the qualifying session for race two of round one of the 2020 Supercars Championship the Adelaide Superloop on February 23, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Holden has confirmed that its commitment to Australia's Supercars series will finish at the end of the 2020 championship.

US automaker General Motors announced in February it had decided to scrap the Holden brand at the end of 2020, leaving the V8 touring cars championship under a cloud.

Eight of the 13 teams in this year's suspended series race Holden's Commodore model cars, with the iconic Australian brand providing factory backing to the Red Bull Holden Racing team.

Holden was contracted to the Red Bull team through to the end of the 2021 season but said it had settled with partner supplier Triple Eight Race Engineering to terminate the contract a year early.

“The settlement ... will see the Red Bull Holden Racing Team remain on the grid in its present guise until the end of the current ... Supercars Championship season,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Holden and Triple Eight have won eight team championships, six drivers’ titles since starting their partnership in 2010.

The Supercars series was suspended during the second round at Melbourne's Albert Park in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but is set to resume later this month in Sydney.

READ MORE

Japanese MotoGP the sixth round to be cancelled

Japan will not have a MotoGP round for the first time since 1986 after organisers on Monday cancelled the October 18 race at Motegi due to the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 season to start in Austria on 5 July

Double-header at Spielberg will be staged without spectators, and organisers believe a 15-18 race season is still possible
Motoring
22 hours ago

Mercedes set to oppose F1 reverse grid qualifying race plan

A Formula One proposal for an experimental reverse-grid qualifying race when Austria hosts two grands prix in July looks unlikely to be accepted due ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X