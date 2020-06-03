Toto Wolff contemplating his future as Mercedes F1 boss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said on Wednesday he was weighing up his future role but felt he still had a lot to contribute to the Formula One world champions.

The Austrian is a shareholder in the team but his managerial contract is up for renewal and his future has been subject to considerable speculation, with Mercedes' six-time champion Lewis Hamilton keen to know.

Wolff, who has presided over the team winning the last six drivers' and constructors' titles, told reporters in a Zoom call he had "the best intention to stay" but still needed to question himself.

"I don’t want to become a team principal that goes from great to good without realising that he’s maybe not adding as much any more to the team as he did in the beginning," he said.