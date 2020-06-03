Motorsport

Toto Wolff contemplating his future as Mercedes F1 boss

03 June 2020 - 21:12 By Reuters
Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff revealed on Wednesday that he is questioning his future in the role.
Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff revealed on Wednesday that he is questioning his future in the role.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said on Wednesday he was weighing up his future role but felt he still had a lot to contribute to the Formula One world champions.

The Austrian is a shareholder in the team but his managerial contract is up for renewal and his future has been subject to considerable speculation, with Mercedes' six-time champion Lewis Hamilton keen to know.

Wolff, who has presided over the team winning the last six drivers' and constructors' titles, told reporters in a Zoom call he had "the best intention to stay" but still needed to question himself.

"I don’t want to become a team principal that goes from great to good without realising that he’s maybe not adding as much any more to the team as he did in the beginning," he said.

F1's Lewis Hamilton 'overcome with rage' over racial injustice

Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton said he is "completely overcome with rage" about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George ...
Sport
10 hours ago

He said he had an "excellent working relationship" with Ola Kaellenius, chairman of parent company Daimler, and negotiations had started on "carving our joint future".

There have been reports in the German media that Wolff did not get on as well with Kaellenius as he did with predecessor Dieter Zetsche, but the Austrian laughed that off.

Wolff recently bought a less than 1% stake in sportscar maker Aston Martin, whose executive chairman is Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll - also the owner of the Racing Point F1 team that uses Mercedes engines.

This was purely an investment because he believed in the brand, he said. "I think that the strategy that is being deployed makes sense. Tobias Moers, the new MD, is a guy that I have known for a long time and I believe that he can turn around this business.

"There’s a very strong group of shareholders that are backing Aston Martin today that will not let it down. Therefore I’ve decided to be part of that group. My executive functions are unchanged." 

READ MORE:

Drivers, bosses and team principals react to revised F1 calendar

Formula One announced on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks
Motoring
1 day ago

No race cancellation even if driver has Covid-19, says F1 boss

Formula One will not cancel a race even if a driver tests positive for Covid-19, CEO Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone circuit will each host two grands prix without spectators on an initial eight race Formula One ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X