Mercedes to share F1 reserves with McLaren and Racing Point

Formula One world champions Mercedes will share reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez with the Racing Point and McLaren teams this season, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Belgian and Mexican are both former grand prix drivers, with Vandoorne previously racing for McLaren and Gutierrez for Sauber and Haas.

While McLaren use Renault engines, they are switching to Mercedes next season.

Racing Point, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, already have a close relationship with Mercedes as well as a Mexican driver in Sergio Perez.

Reserve drivers must be ready to stand in if a regular driver is unable to compete due to sickness or injury - a role that has become more in focus this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.