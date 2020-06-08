Lewis Hamilton supports protesters who tore down slave trader's statue

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has backed the anti-racism protesters who toppled the statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the UK port city of Bristol - and urged governments across the world to take similar action.

In the wake of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, anti-racism demonstrators in Bristol on Sunday pulled down the statue of Edward Colston before throwing it into the harbour.

Across three posts to his Instagram story, Hamilton wrote: "I challenge government officials worldwide to make these changes and implement the peaceful removal of these racist symbols.

"That man's statue should stay in the river just like the 20,000 African souls who died on the journey here and [were] thrown into the sea with no burial or memorial. He stole them from their families [and] country and he must not be celebrated!"