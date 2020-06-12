Motorsport

F1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom

12 June 2020 - 08:34 By Reuters
With Formula One looking to add more European races to the 2020 race calendar, there's a chance we could see cars returning to Imola. This would be the first time since 2006.
With Formula One looking to add more European races to the 2020 race calendar, there's a chance we could see cars returning to Imola. This would be the first time since 2006.
Image: Michael Schenkenberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Formula One looks set to add more European races to the calendar with grands prix in Asia and the Americas likely to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current schedule features eight races, all in Europe, but with the sport hoping for a season of between 15 and 18 rounds.

Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France have been cancelled and sources indicated Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan would be next on the list. The races in Brazil, Mexico and Texas are also uncertain.

“We have lots of different options and we’re very confident we’re going to have a great second half of the season,” motorsport MD Ross Brawn told the official Formula One website.

“There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed.

“I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle.”

The season, halted since the March 15 Australian opener was cancelled, is due to start without spectators in Austria on July 5 and 12.

There will also be two races at Britain's Silverstone circuit in August, with other rounds in Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Italy.

A second race in Italy has been mooted for the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit or Imola, once home of the San Marino Grand Prix, while Germany's Hockenheim and Portugal's Algarve circuit in Portimao are other possibilities.

Sochi in Russia is also open to hosting two races.

Singapore and Baku are street circuits with a long lead time, meaning a decision has to be imminent, while Japan looks unlikely given that its MotoGP round, after the F1 grand prix at Suzuka, has already been cancelled.

The season is due to end in Abu Dhabi in December after Bahrain, which could host two races.

“One of the nice attractions of Bahrain is it has many configurations, so we could go to Bahrain and race on two different tracks there,” Brawn said.

MORE

MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Lando Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris says he lost followers on social media after expressing his support for anti-racism protests in the wake of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

NASCAR bans confederate flag from race tracks

NASCAR on Wednesday banned the confederate flag from all races as the sport moved to distance itself from a chequered past on race amid global ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. This is how much it costs to charge an electric vehicle Features
  2. WATCH | Hoverbike crashes during testing news
  3. Five things you need to know about the new 2020 Toyota Hilux New Models
  4. Durban licensing office closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19 news
  5. Ford launches adventurous new 2020 Figo Freestyle New Models

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X