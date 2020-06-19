Motorsport

F1 engine changes could take twice as long under new measures

19 June 2020 - 08:32 By Reuters
Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from Covid-19.
Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from Covid-19.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from Covid-19 and reliability will be key, according to Racing Point technical director Andrew Green.

The new protocols come into force when the season starts in Austria on July 5 and Green told reporters on Thursday his team was coming to terms with the new reality of everything taking more time.

The procedures restrict the number of mechanics and engineers working on the car together. Team members must also wear protective equipment such as masks.

“It’s very different and it’s going to be a real challenge going forward,” Green said after the team conducted a limited mileage test at Silverstone on Wednesday with Canadian Lance Stroll.

“Jobs now take a lot longer, and we have to try to manage that,” he added.

Teams are already subject to curfews during a race weekend, aimed at ensuring mechanics do not work through the night, which adds to the headache.

They face eight races in 10 weekends once the delayed season starts and Green said drivers needed to be aware of how long it could take to fix damage from any practice incidents.

“I suspect changing an engine now will take quite some time,” said Green. “We can only have certain members of the crew working on the car at any one time, and that does limit the speed in which you can do a power unit change.

“When we get into the real meat of the car, and centre around the power unit, we’re probably looking at, in some cases, it taking twice as long.”

Haas F1 principal Guenther Steiner told reporters his mechanics and engineers would be going through the protocols at the factory rather than a track before they flew to Austria. 

MORE

Haas F1 to rein in spending until full effect of pandemic is clear

Haas are not planning upgrades to their 2020 Formula One car until the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are clear and they know what they can ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule condensed due to pandemic

The rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans in September 2020 will be condensed into a four-day timetable incorporating free practice, qualifying, warm-up ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Racing Point get 2020 F1 car on track at Silverstone

Racing Point became the first Formula One team to get their 2020 car on track after the Covid-19 shutdown when Lance Stroll took part in a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from Covid-19.
Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from Covid-19.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Most read

  1. With prices dropping, now is the time to buy a used car Features
  2. These are the top 10 most popular used cars for under R50,000 Features
  3. Drunk drivers beware: New zero-tolerance law will affect your insurance Features
  4. Volkswagen SA announces T-Roc availability and indicative pricing New Models
  5. All-new Nissan X-Trail breaks cover New Models

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X