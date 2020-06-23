Motorsport

F1 to sell squares on chequered flag for anti-racism campaign

23 June 2020 - 20:58 By Reuters
Formula One's famous chequered flags will be "sold" as part of a new initiative to combat racism and promote diversity while helping those affected by Covid-19.
Formula One's famous chequered flags will be "sold" as part of a new initiative to combat racism and promote diversity while helping those affected by Covid-19.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One fans can buy individual squares on the race-ending chequered flag - starting with next month's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix - to help raise money for charity, it announced on Tuesday.

The sport said 56 of the black-and-white squares will be available for fans to have their name printed on, with the remaining 24 allotted to the race promoter, as part of its #WeRaceAsOne initiative.

That initiative, launched on Tuesday, aims to combat racism and promote diversity while also helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The squares, which will be mounted and framed afterwards, will be sold for $250.50 (roughly R4,320) each.

The July 5 opener will be held without spectators at the Red Bull Ring.

Formula One and data partner Amazon Web Services also announced six new graphics for television viewers that will be introduced over the course of a season, which has been delayed and reworked due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include "car performance scores" as well as driver skills ratings and speed comparisons, along with qualifying and race pace predictions.

READ MORE:

Lewis Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is launching a commission to help motorsport engage more young people from black backgrounds and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Test your mettle and become the best sim racer in SA with Ford Performance

Eager to tap into an exciting new realm of motorsport, Ford SA on Tuesday announced that it is launching a thrilling new virtual championship that ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Zanardi stable but still serious after handbike accident

The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. With prices dropping, now is the time to buy a used car Features
  2. These are the top 10 most popular used cars for under R50,000 Features
  3. Check out the cars Premier League players are selling online news
  4. Mercedes-AMG unleashes new E63 S New Models
  5. WATCH | Hoverbike crashes during testing news

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X