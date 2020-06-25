Motorsport

Renault Koleos gets a refresh for 2020

25 June 2020 - 07:50 By Phuti Mpyane
Minor exterior styling changes put a new twinkle on the Koleos appearance. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Renault Koleos is the French brand’s flagship SUV, created to capitalise on the booming SUV genre by bringing its own Gallic flair to the market. It’s been on sale for a couple of years and now gets an update after recently being fitted with an electronic handbrake and a powered tailgate.

To the uninitiated, it looks rather like the old car, but styling differences on its front end include small dark slats on the chromed grille and reshaped daytime running lights.

The rear gets redesigned with a skid plate and chrome inserts to match another new skid plate that appears from under the front bumper. 

There’s little change inside the car, with the rear-view mirror now a more concave, wide lens shape, and it gets warmed and cooled cup holders. Otherwise it’s largely business as usual inside the spacious cabin.

It’s still a 464boot with the seats up, or 1,795l when configured in 60-40 split features, but there’s an added 35l of additional storage around the cabin, including an 11l glove box and 7l cubby in the centre console.

The R-Link 2 multimedia system now encompasses a full-screen display for Apple CarPlay dependent on model chosen. 

Mechanically, the Koleos remains untouched with its 126kW and 233Nm 2.5l petrol engine and X-Tronic CVT transmission.

Two trim levels, Expression and Dynamique, are available and the vehicle can still be had in front-wheel drive or 4x4 configurations.

