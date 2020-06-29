Motorsport

Andrea Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery

29 June 2020 - 13:36 By Reuters
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team had surgery on an injured collarbone.
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team had surgery on an injured collarbone.
Image: Muhammad Amir Abidin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month, despite needing surgery for a left collarbone injury, his team said on Monday.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday following a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy. Ducati announced later in a tweet that Dovizioso was due to have the operation in Modena.

MotoGP said this month it will resume the 2020 season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26.

Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part of the revised 13-round European calendar.

Italian Dovizioso finished runner-up behind Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda in the 2019 season.

Andrea Dovizioso breaks collarbone before MotoGP return

Italian MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso was due to undergo surgery on a broken collarbone on Sunday, his Ducati team confirmed, just weeks before the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Sebastian Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

Sebastian Vettel believes the back-to-back races in Austria at the start of the Formula One season will be decided on slim margins and his Ferrari ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Danilo Petrucci joins Tech3 KTM MotoGP team for 2021

Experienced Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci will leave Ducati and race for the non-factory Tech3 KTM team in 2021, the Austrian manufacturer ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2020 BMW 330d gulps distance, not fuel Reviews
  2. Massive fuel hikes to hit SA as global oil prices recover, warns AA news
  3. This is how Nelson Mandela acquired his first BMW Features
  4. Bad news for motorists with fuel prices set to rocket in July news
  5. WATCH | Hoverbike crashes during testing news

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X