Andrea Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month, despite needing surgery for a left collarbone injury, his team said on Monday.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday following a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy. Ducati announced later in a tweet that Dovizioso was due to have the operation in Modena.