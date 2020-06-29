Andrea Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month, despite needing surgery for a left collarbone injury, his team said on Monday.
The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday following a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy. Ducati announced later in a tweet that Dovizioso was due to have the operation in Modena.
MotoGP said this month it will resume the 2020 season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26.
Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part of the revised 13-round European calendar.
Italian Dovizioso finished runner-up behind Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda in the 2019 season.