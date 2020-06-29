Formula One finally gets into gear this weekend - but without a crowd

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week, nearly four months later than planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and against a very different backdrop - even if Lewis Hamilton's targets remain the same.

The six-time world champion can equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven, while his Mercedes team are bidding for an unprecedented seventh successive drivers' and constructors' title double.

The Briton, who has used his profile to campaign for greater diversity in the sport and against racism, is raring to compete but aware he faces new and unexpected challenges.

"We are preparing the best way we can for what is going to be the most difficult season that Formula One and all of us have experienced," the 35-year-old said in a Mercedes video.