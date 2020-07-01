No orange army as Max Verstappen chases Austrian hat-trick

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can complete a hat-trick of Austrian Grand Prix wins on Sunday in a season-opening race unlike any in Formula One history.

The Dutch 22-year-old won at his team's home Red Bull Ring in 2018 and 2019, but there will be no cheering around the scenic circuit as the sport goes behind closed doors for the first time.

The Covid-19 pandemic means the championship is starting nearly four months later than planned, under strict health and safety conditions and without spectators.

"Of course it is going to be very different without the orange army. It's going to feel a little strange," said Verstappen.

"I remember looking up at the fans at the end of the race last year. They were all standing up and cheering - it was crazy. It gave me an even bigger smile after the win.