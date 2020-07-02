Argentina cancelled, Estonia to restart WRC season in September
World Rally Championship (WRC) organisers cancelled Argentina's postponed round on Thursday while announcing the season, halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, would restart in Estonia in September.
It will be the first time Estonia, home of reigning world champion Ott Taenak, has featured on the WRC calendar. The short-format gravel rally based around Tartu is scheduled for September 4-6.
The revised schedule published on Thursday sees Turkey following on from Estonia on September 24-27.
Germany's round will be on October 15-18, with Italy (Sardinia) on October 29 to November 1 after being postponed from June. Japan is scheduled to end the season on November 19-22.
Rallies in Belgium and Croatia could also feature, with talks ongoing.
The championship completed three rounds in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Mexico before the coronavirus sent countries into lockdown.
Six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier leads the standings for Toyota.
"Today’s restart announcement sends a clear signal that the 2020 WRC is back in business," said WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla in a statement.
FIA rally director Yves Matton said he was confident there would be a minimum of eight rallies this year.