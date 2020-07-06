Trump calls on NASCAR driver Wallace to apologise after noose scandal 'hoax'

US President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving a noose found in the driver's garage last month, calling it a "hoax" and lamenting NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate symbols at its events.

Trump did not provide any evidence of a hoax.

NASCAR has said its investigation did not determine who put the noose in Wallace's stall or how it got there after US investigators had separately concluded no federal crime was committed.

Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the series, drew an outpouring of support amid the incident from fellow drivers, who afterward pushed him and his car to the start of the June 22 race at the Talladega Superspeedway.