Motorsport

Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn

06 July 2020 - 14:13 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel endured a nightmare start to the season in Austria on Sunday and Formula One's motorsport MD Ross Brawn suggested being dropped by Ferrari for 2021 had affected his concentration.

Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, qualified only 11th at the Red Bull Ring and then tangled with McLaren's Carlos Sainz in the race, finishing 10th for the final point on offer.

Spaniard Sainz is also the man replacing the German at Maranello next year alongside Charles Leclerc, who finished a surprise second on Sunday despite Ferrari's performance problems.

“It was a difficult start to Sebastian's final season with the team,” said Brawn, a former Ferrari technical director and ex-Mercedes team boss, on Monday.

“Everything must be swirling round in his head, after he found out Ferrari did not want to renew his services for next season.

“Sometimes, the things that put off a driver are quite subtle. Sebastian has appeared surprised and shocked by what has happened and it must be a distraction, understandably so.”

Ferrari lack straight line speed and the car is slower than last year's which won three races.

Vettel told reporters at Spielberg that he had been surprised when Ferrari decided in May they were not renewing his contract, and he had not been offered a new deal despite understanding he was the number one choice.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said the Covid-19 pandemic, which put the season on hold in March, had changed everything.

“It was a disappointing race for me, even if we knew beforehand it would be tough,” said Vettel of his afternoon.

“I struggled for the entire race, already after the first two laps, just as I had done in qualifying. The balance and speed I had on Friday just slipped away from us and I was really struggling to keep the car on track.”

MORE

Lewis Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he was "silenced" earlier in his Formula One career over his plans to protest against racism by ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Valtteri Bottas wins season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria

Finland's Valtteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to victory in the coronavirus-delayed season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday
Sport
21 hours ago

Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Red Bull protest against a new steering system used by champions Mercedes in practice for the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ferrari SF90 Stradale is coming to SA - with a R10.5m price tag First Drives
  2. These are the six most popular filling station brands in Johannesburg Features
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Reviews
  4. How to take care of your car battery during winter news
  5. Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes Motorsport

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X