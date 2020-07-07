Motorsport

Alex Zanardi undergoes neurosurgery for a third time

07 July 2020 - 08:08 By Reuters
Italian driver and Olympic Champion Alex Zanardi drive his BMW M6 GT3 during 7th stage of Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Pietro, Firenze, Italia on 4 October 2019.
Italian driver and Olympic Champion Alex Zanardi drive his BMW M6 GT3 during 7th stage of Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Pietro, Firenze, Italia on 4 October 2019.
Image: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi underwent further neurological surgery on Monday after being seriously injured in a handbike accident last month, a hospital statement said.

It was a third operation for the 53-year-old Italian, who remains in a medically-induced coma, after being hit by a vehicle during a handbike race in Siena on June 19.

The hospital in Siena said Zanardi underwent facial reconstruction surgery for five hours.

“The patient has undergone a new surgery aimed at cranio-facial reconstruction and stabilisation of the areas affected by the trauma. The fractures were complex,” said Prof Paolo Gennaro, director of the Siena university hospital's maxillofacial surgery unit, in a statement.

“This required careful programming that made use of computerised, digital and three-dimensional technologies, made to measure of the patient.

“The complexity of the case was rather singular, even if it is a type of fracture that we routinely face in our centre.”

Zanardi is an inspirational figure in motorsport and Paralympics after he had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee after a horrific crash in a Champ car race in Germany in September 2001.

He later turned to paracycling and won four Paralympic gold medals.

Ferrari raced Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix with messages of support for Zanardi on both its cars.

READ MORE

Alex Zanardi undergoes neurosurgery for second time since crash

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, seriously injured in a handbike accident 10 days ago, has undergone neurological ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given 'lesson of humanity'

Pope Francis has written to former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, who is in intensive care after suffering severe head ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Zanardi stable but still serious after handbike accident

The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. How to take care of your car battery during winter news
  3. Ferrari SF90 Stradale is coming to SA - with a R10.5m price tag First Drives
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Reviews
  5. Lewis Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past Motorsport

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X