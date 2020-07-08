Fernando Alonso says Indy 500 remains top 2020 priority

The Indianapolis 500 - and the possibility of taking the Triple Crown of Motorsport - remains Fernando Alonso's top priority for this year, despite securing a Formula One comeback with Renault for 2021.

The Spaniard is a double F1 world champion and Monaco Grand Prix winner, as well as a two-time Le Mans 24 Hours endurance champion.

Victory at Indianapolis next month would make him only the second driver, after the late Briton Graham Hill, to complete the Triple Crown.

Alonso led Indianapolis for 27 laps on his 2017 debut before his car's engine expired, and failed to qualify in 2019. He will line up for Arrow McLaren SP in a race rescheduled from May 24 to August 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.